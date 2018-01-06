Cardinal Wilfrid Napier: Abortion Culture Cannot Hope for ‘Happy or Peaceful Future’

The intrepid Cardinal Wilfrid Napier has once again blasted the modern abortion-rights culture, suggesting that a society that “destroys its unborn babies with such abandon” should never hope to have a happy or peaceful future.

The South African Cardinal was responding to news posted on social media by pro-life champion Obianuju Ekeocha, who noted that only three days into 2018, the world had already seen the deaths of 293,548 unborn babies through “legal” abortion.

“I beg all people of goodwill to speak up against this injustice,” Ms. Ekeocha said. “Make it part of your mission this year to be unabashedly pro-life.”

Cardinal Napier replied with a rhetorical question, “How can a culture that destroys its unborn babies with such abandon ever hope to have a happy or peaceful future, which is the deepest-seated desire of every human heart?”

Shortly afterward, the prelate launched another indictment of the abortion lobby, this time in response to an Ohio ad campaign by an abortion provider that calls abortion “life-saving,” “sacred,” “a blessing,” and “safer than childbirth.”

“To say abortion is safer than child birth,” the cardinal tweeted, “is like saying ‘life’ in a grave in the cemetery is safer than life on the street. On the street you could get knocked over by a bus, mugged by a desperate drug user, or shot by an extremist!”

This is not the first time this cardinal, who is also the archbishop of Durban, has strongly voiced his firm opposition to the killing of children in the womb.

Last January, the cardinal reacted forcefully to President Obama’s farewell address to the nation by reminding people that Obama had been a global advocate of abortion-on-demand as well as an enemy of religious liberty.

Immediately following the farewell address, Napier retweeted a number of particularly pointed critiques of the outgoing president and his legacy, stressing the irony of Obama as a “son of Africa” funding illegal abortions in Africa as well as Marie Stopes International, the notorious abortion promoter that works throughout African nations.

In the summer of 2016, Napier called for an apology for the countless deaths at the hands of the U.S. abortion industry and, in particular, the disproportionate number of black babies who have been aborted, which he referred to as “genocide.”

Quoting the figure of more than 57 million babies legally aborted in the United States since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision (from Planned Parenthood’s own Guttmacher Institute), the Cardinal asked, “Isn’t this something we should be apologizing for?”

