Rick Manning: Trump’s Economic Nationalism Has ‘Fundamentally Restructured’ Economy for the Better

Manning made his remarks during Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, hosted by Breitbart Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon and Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour.

Transcript below:

BANNON: Is this what economic nationalism feels like? Is this kinda growth, is this low unemployment, is this the Trump program as we see now in the math, Rick?

MANNING: I think we’re gonna see that, but I don’t think we’re gonna see it, really, until the middle of next year… We do have a deficit problem, we do have a spending problem… The actions of President Trump in the first year have fundamentally restructured much of the American economy by taking on the administrative state, stripping away regulations, and through the tax bill, repatriation of trillions of dollars from overseas.

What President Trump has done, he has fundamentally changed everything. You combine the energy dominance policy that he has and the trade policy that he has, we are now going to see companies that were investing in Germany and China and other places around the world, they’re going to say, “We need to build plants in America where we’re going to get cheaper reliable energy, where the tax system is competitive, and a regulatory system that isn’t going to drive us out of business.” That’s what’s going to change everything. We’re the biggest consumers in the world, we’re the biggest economy in the world, and now we’re going to take advantage of that, because we’re starting to look out for America and not looking out for everybody else.

That’s the genius of what you and President Trump did in this beginning revitalization of our nation. Deficits are a huge problem. The problem always has been, it’s the only way we’re going to fix this is to grow our way out of it. We have to have cuts, but you know Congress doesn’t have the guts to do that. So we have to grow, and we have to grow robustly in order to get our GDP down below 100 percent of our debt-to-GDP ratio. Right now we’re at about 107 percent.

BANNON: You believe the real of economic nationalism kicking in in mid-2018?

MANNING: Absolutely, largely because of the repatriation [of capital] and regulatory reform.

BANNON: Do you see growth getting at 4 percent, or higher?

MANNING: I think this year it’ll only be about 2.7 [percent] when they total it all out. Next year it’ll be around 4 [percent].