Donald Trump Defends Mental Health: I Am a ‘Smart’ and ‘Very Stable Genius’

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Democratic opponents of his presidency and “the fake news mainstream media” of trying to use mental health questions to challenge him as they did with Ronald Reagan.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States (on my first try),” Trump wrote. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

Trump said his political enemies were trying to raise questions about his mental stability because the Russian collusion story was a “total hoax.”

He also reminded critics that Hillary Clinton lost miserably despite trying to raise questions about his character and mental health to voters.

Trump is currently at Camp David, where he is meeting with Republican leaders in Congress and members of his Cabinet to discuss his agenda.

