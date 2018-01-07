Ann Coulter: ‘I’m 100 Percent for Deporting’ DACA Illegal Aliens First, ‘Then We’ll Get to MS-13’ Gang Members

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says the number one priority for President Trump’s administration should be deporting the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a talk radio interview with Larry O’Connor, Coulter reiterated her call for DACA illegal aliens to be deported first, this time saying they should be prioritized for deportation above illegal aliens who are members of the violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang.

Coulter said:

The one thing Trump should remember, especially now that he’s under attack I mean more than I think ever before, is he has the power to overcome all of this. I mean, he could sell Ivanka merchandise from the White House, he could refuse to be in the White House, he could govern from Mar-a-Lago, if he would just build the wall and deport illegals, starting with the DREAMers. I’m 100 percent for deporting DREAMers first. The order should be DREAMers, then felons, and then you know just random illegals as they come to our attention. We can be discretionary on that. But DREAMers, number one. [Emphasis added] At least the felons, they’re not indignant. They’re not going on TV saying ‘How dare you delay in giving me amnesty, we demand you forgive our law-breaking.’ Oh, the DREAMers are the worst of all. So I put them in line for deportation before the felons. Then we’ll get to the MS-13 members. You’re regular illegal alien, the ones not going on TV every night and demanding amnesty, they’re actually really sweet and hard workers. I’ve always said that about … illegal aliens. They’re so friendly and they really do work hard. So nobody really minds them, it’s the DREAMers who have to go first. [Emphasis added]

Coulter made the remarks as the White House is attempting to cut a deal with the Republican establishment to cut legal immigration levels in half, end the Diversity Visa Lottery, and receive full funding for the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall in exchange for granting an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens that could eventually lead to an amnesty for all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S.

While cutting legal immigration levels would raise wages for American workers and reduce burdens on America’s working and middle class, a DACA amnesty is likely to cause a surge along the southern border, as well as being a drain on U.S. taxpayers.

For example, as Breitbart News reported, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that at least 1 in 7 DACA illegal aliens would end up on Medicaid if given legal status and about 1 in 5 would end up on food stamps.