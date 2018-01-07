New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Observatory Tied for 2nd Coldest Place on Earth at -36°F

The weather recorded on Sunday at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire was a relatively balmy -5 degrees below zero Fahrenheit with a wind chill of merely -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

But on Saturday, the non-profit tweeted that the weather at Mount Washington Observatory, which sits 6,288 feet above sea level, was tied for the second coldest place on the planet at -36 degrees Fahrenheit — matching the temperature in Armstrong, Ontario, Canada.

The cities that tied for first place at -38 degrees Fahrenheit were Eureka, a small research base in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, and a city in East Siberia called Yakutsk.

The wind on Saturday at the observatory was recorded at 92 mph, with a wind chill of -89 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We basically just start saying it’s stupid cold outside,” Mike Carmon, senior meteorologist at the observatory, told the New York Times.

“It’s an icy hell,” said Amy Loughlin, 50, of Austin, Texas, who was scaling the highest mountain in the Northeast in the back of a special van equipped to handle the dangerous weather and roads, according to the Times.