Donald Trump Plans Visit to Wall Prototypes on January 30

President Donald Trump plans to personally view the newly constructed border wall prototypes at the end of the month, according to an Axios report.

Trump has hinted for weeks that he wants to personally review the prototypes, but the trip is now scheduled for January 30.

“I may be going there very shortly to look at them in their final form,” Trump said in December during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

The eight 30-foot wall prototypes were constructed on the border in San Diego and are currently undergoing testing by border officials.

The president has repeated his promise to build a wall on the Southern border, demanding funding for the wall in exchange for amnesty for DACA recipients.

“We want the wall,” Trump told reporters after meeting with top congressional leaders on Saturday at Camp David. “The wall is going to happen or we’re not going to have DACA.”

The visit will take place after Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for his State of the Union address.