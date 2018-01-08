Report: DACA Amnesty ‘Would Increase’ Number of Anchor Babies on Welfare

The number of anchor babies taking federal welfare benefits “would increase” under an amnesty plan that begins with giving legal status to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens, a report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) finds.

As Breitbart News previously reported, there are an estimated 4.5 million United States-born children who were given birthright citizenship despite at least one of their parents being an illegal alien. These children are commonly known as “anchor babies,” as they are able to eventually bring their foreign relatives to the U.S. legally through the process known as “chain migration.”

This estimate does not include anchor babies over the age of 18 or those who are living abroad with their deported parents.

A CBO report, estimating the impact of giving amnesty to the nearly 800,000 to 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled or eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, finds that such a plan would end up increasing the number of anchor babies who participate in federal benefit programs every year:

The CBO finds that about 900,000 anchor babies already live in households where at least one or both of their illegal alien parents would receive amnesty under a DACA deal that follows the guidelines of the most expansive plan known as the “DREAM Act.”

President Donald Trump’s administration is meeting with Republicans and Democrats this week to continue discussions about giving amnesty to DACA illegal aliens in exchange for slashing legal immigration levels in half and ending the Diversity Visa Lottery program, which gives out 50,000 visas randomly to foreign nationals every year.

Should a DACA amnesty deal be coupled with cuts to legal immigration levels to give American workers wage increases and an end to the visa lottery, the anchor baby population would continue to rise to at least 600,000 in the next ten years.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.