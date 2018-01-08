Report: Mitt Romney Successfully Treated for Prostate Cancer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Mitt Romney, strongly considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah, underwent successful treatment for prostate cancer last year, a source close to Romney said on Monday.

Romney, who lost the 2012 U.S. presidential race to Barack Obama, was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California and his prognosis is good, the source said. “He was successfully treated,” the source added.

Romney advisers say the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts is weighing a run in the November congressional election for a Senate seat from Utah, a Republican-dominated state where Romney has a home.

