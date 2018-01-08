Reports: Trump Tower in New York City Catches Fire

President Donald Trump’s signature building in New York City caught fire on Monday, according to several reports.

Firemen were spotted on the roof putting out a fire, which was blamed on an electrical box.

The New York Fire Department was called to respond to the one-alarm fire shortly before 7 a.m., according to reports. The smoke began to diminish after firefighters responded.

The president was in Washington, DC, at the White House during the time of the fire:

DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

No injuries were reported, and the building was not evacuated:

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018

#BREAKING @FDNY confirms there is a fire at Trump Tower on the roof of the building, which houses residences and businesses. @PIX11News — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) January 8, 2018