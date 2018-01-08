Reports: Trump Tower in New York City Catches Fire

Twitter

by Charlie Spiering8 Jan 20180

President Donald Trump’s signature building in New York City caught fire on Monday, according to several reports.

Firemen were spotted on the roof putting out a fire, which was blamed on an electrical box.

The New York Fire Department was called to respond to the one-alarm fire shortly before 7 a.m., according to reports. The smoke began to diminish after firefighters responded.

The president was in Washington, DC, at the White House during the time of the fire:

No injuries were reported, and the building was not evacuated:


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.