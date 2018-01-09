Ann Coulter: ‘Nothing Michael Wolff Could Say About Trump Has Hurt Him as Much as DACA LoveFest’

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says “nothing” in Michael Wolff’s recent salacious book Fire and Fury could “hurt” President Trump as much as his statement on Tuesday that an amnesty for illegal aliens will be a “bill of love.”

During a meeting at the White House on giving amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Trump called an amnesty deal a “bill of love” for illegal aliens.

“This should be a bill of love, truly. It should be a bill of love, and we can do that,” Trump said. “I really do believe Democrat and Republican, the people sitting in this room, really want to get something done,” Trump said.

Coulter says that Trump’s comments on amnesty for illegal aliens is far worse that Wolff’s recent Fire and Fury book, in which he says Trump is “worse than everybody thought.”

Trump, flanked by Dems & open-borders GOPS, announces plan for 100% open-ended amnesty (per courts). — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

But don't worry! There will be "border security"! (Political euphemism for: You're not getting wall.) https://t.co/5paiyn2iZv — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

This DACA lovefest confirms a main thesis of Michael Wolff's book: When Bannon left. liberal Dems Jared, Ivanka, Cohn & Goldman Sachs took over. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

After agreeing with DiFi that stand-alone DACA will come FIRST, Trump's muscle memory kicks in & he cites Israel, saying NOTHING BUT A WALL WILL WORK. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

Nothing Michael Wolff could say about @realDonaldTrump has hurt him as much as the DACA lovefest right now. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

Trump’s seeming promise to give DACA illegal aliens amnesty is a break from his populist campaign promises and pro-American immigration agenda, where he once said, “There will be no amnesty.”

Under a DACA amnesty, Breitbart News reported, the number of citizen children of illegal aliens — commonly referred to as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare would increase, according to new estimates by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

A DACA amnesty would leave American taxpayers with a potential $26 billion bill. About one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid. Since DACA’s inception under Obama, more than 2,100 illegal aliens have been kicked off the program after it was revealed that they were either criminals or gang members.

If chain migration — the process whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. — is not ended as part of a DACA amnesty deal, there could be an unprecedented chain migration to the country, where potentially between 9.9 to 19 million foreign nationals arrive over the next few decades.