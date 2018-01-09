Bank Theft Suspect Applies for Job with Police, Gets Arrested During Interview

An Arizona man accused of stealing money from a bank he worked at was arrested Thursday after applying for a job as a police dispatcher.

USA Today reports that the Cottonwood Police Department arrested Alberto Saavedra Lopez, 32, and charged him with felony theft January 4 after he arrived at the station for his “interview.”

Police say Lopez allegedly stole $5,000 from the Bank of America where he had been employed between July and September 2016, KMOV reports.

Bank of America reported the alleged theft in October 2016. Shortly after the alleged theft took place, police say Lopez moved to Phoenix and avoided investigators’ phone calls and appointments.

In December 2017, police said Lopez applied for a job with the Cottonwood Police Department as a dispatcher. When officials conducted a background check on Lopez, they found there was a warrant for his arrest, KSAZ reported.

Officers, who had probable cause to arrest Lopez, contacted him and asked him to come in for an “interview” at the police station.

Once Lopez arrived, police arrested him on suspicion of bank theft. As for the job, Lopez is “out of the running” and did not get a call back about the position, police said.