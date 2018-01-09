CBS News Commentator: Democrats Would Lose Government Shutdown Battle

Would Democrats really shut down D.C. over DACA? If so, Republicans have a message for them:

Good luck with that.

At first glance, Democrats would appear to have the upper hand on getting a deal for the 700,000 or so people covered by the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” — President Obama’s unilateral granting of immunity from immigration enforcement to people who were brought to America as kids when their parents came to America illegally.

Polls show that most Americans want to find a way for these (now young adults) to stay. President Trump said he wants a deal that lets them stay when he announced he was letting President Obama’s possibly illegal executive order expire in order to get Congress to “do its job” and pass a permanent solution.

Then there’s looming deadline for a spending deal that also works against the Republican majority who, with the upset election of Doug Jones in Alabama, are down to 51 votes and need 60 to pass any deal.