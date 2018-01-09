Donald Trump Plans to Attend World Davos Economic Forum

President Donald Trump plans to attend the meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this year.

“The president welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told the New York Times.

The meeting features some of the biggest elites in the world, where Trump’s America First agenda will likely clash with a forum dedicated to economic globalism.

The last U.S. president to attend the Davos meeting was former President Bill Clinton. Both former Presidents George H.W.Buh and George W. Bush did not attend. Former President Obama did not attend the summit meetings but sent representatives such as Senior advisor Valarie Jarrett, Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In 2017, Chinese president Xi Jinping defended the idea of globalism in his keynote speech after Trump was elected president of the United States on a national-economic platform.

Sanders said that Trump would defend his agenda while participating in the forum of global elites.

“At this year’s World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers,” she said.