Donald Trump Promises to Sign DACA Amnesty Bill — Even If It Has Things He Doesn’t Like

President Donald Trump appeared eager to sign a DACA amnesty deal, even if it was not perfect.

“I am very much reliant on the people in this room,” Trump said during a DACA meeting with pro-amnesty senators, including Senators Dick Durbin, Dianne Feinstein, Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham, and Bob Menendez. Several Republican Senators were present for the discussion, including Immigration hawk Tom Cotton and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The president said he would sign a DACA amnesty deal, even if it included aspects of which he didn’t approve.

“I have great confidence … if they come to me with things I’m not in love with, I’m going to do it because I respect them,” he said.

The White House has stated that it wants a DACA deal to include border wall funding, an end to chain migration, and the end of the visa lottery program.

When asked by reporters. if he changed his positions on immigration and amnesty, Trump admitted that it depended on what kind of deal members of Congress could reach.

The president said, “I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with. I am very much reliant on the people in this room. I know most of the people on both sides, have a lot of respect for the people on both sides, and what I approve is going to be very much reliant on what the people in this room come to me with.”