Donald Trump: ‘We Don’t Need a 2,000-Mile Wall’ on the Entire Southern Border

President Donald Trump admitted that he did not need a wall on the entire 2,000 miles of the southern border, citing “violent rivers,” “nature,” and “mountains,” that already secure it.

The president said that he met with ICE agents and border enforcement agents who told him that they “desperately needed” his proposed wall.

“Nobody knows it better than them,” he said.

“We don’t need a 2,000-mile wall … where you have rivers and mountains, and everything else protecting, but we need a wall for a fairly good portion,” he said.

Trump noted that in 2006, Congress passed a bill for a border fence, although he said it was never completed.

When reporters asked Trump if he would commit to passing DACA amnesty without wall funding, he said that the wall was needed.

“You need the wall. It’s wonderful, I would love not to build the wall, but we need the wall,” Trump said.

He again cited border patrol agents who told him that they needed the wall on the border.

“If you don’t have the wall, you cannot have security, just can’t have it, it just doesn’t work,” Trump said.

He concluded by saying that he could build the wall for less, “under budget and ahead of schedule” in just one year.

“There’s no reason for seven years … please don’t do that to me,” Trump said, in response to a DHS request for border wall funding.