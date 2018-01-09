Jeb! Bush Rallies for President Trump’s DACA ‘Bill of Love’

After President Donald Trump referred to a potential DACA deal bill as a “bill of love” in a bipartisan White House meeting, Trump’s 2016 presidential opponent and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush tweeted support for Trump’s immigration discussions.

Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges. https://t.co/acD5u5Vw76 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 9, 2018

On Tuesday at the White House, Trump held a bipartisan meeting of legislators to discuss making a deal on DACA. Trump has repeatedly stated that a deal must include building a wall along the U.S. southern border, ending chain migration and ending the visa lottery program. He also stated during a portion of the meeting the press was allowed to film that he would sign whatever DACA deal bill the congressional leaders in the room sent to him.

Trump called the potential DACA deal bill a “bill of love.”

During an April 2014 interview on the Breitbart News Sunday radio program, Trump slammed Bush for remarks that illegal immigration is an “act of love.” Trump called Bush’s remarks “pretty ridiculous” and “dangerous.”

At the 2014 inaugural Freedom Summit in New Hampshire Trump called Bush’s comments “out there.”

In August 2015 Trump hit Bush for his “act of love” comments again with an Instagram post:

The post shows a clip of Bush saying, “Yes, they broke the law, but it’s not a felony…it’s an act of love.” At the end of the video montage posted by Trump are the words, “Love? Forget love, it’s time to get tough!”

Bush’s comments were made in the context of a hypothetical situation of a parent bringing a child or family to the United States illegally. He stated that the act is not a felony, but rather an act of love.

