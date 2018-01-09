The Hill: Trump Lawyer Sues BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS for Defamation Over Dossier

President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen is suing BuzzFeed News and Fusion GPS over a dossier that includes unverified allegations linking Trump to Russia, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

BuzzFeed News had published the controversial document a year ago, while Fusion GPS was the political research firm behind the dossier.

“It will be proven that I had no involvement in this Russian collusion conspiracy,” Cohen told Bloomberg. “My name was included only because of my proximity to the president.”

Bloomberg noted that Cohen had informed reporters of the lawsuits but that the documents weren’t immediately available on online court dockets.

Cohen is mentioned in the dossier as having suspicious ties to Russian figures. Those allegations remain unverified.