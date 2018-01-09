Donald Trump: ‘I’ll Beat Oprah’ If She Runs for President

President Donald Trump said he could beat Oprah Winfrey if she ran for president.

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” Trump said, commenting that he did an interview with her. “I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Winfrey’s political star is rising after she delivered a widely watched speech in support of the #MeToo movement and equality for women at the Golden Globes. Her speech drew praise from the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump:

Donald Trump’s interview with Oprah took place in 1988.

In 1999, Trump said he wanted Oprah to run on his ticket as vice president.