Donald Trump: ‘I’ll Beat Oprah’ If She Runs for President

President Donald Trump said he could beat Oprah Winfrey if she ran for president.
“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” Trump said, commenting that he did an interview with her. “I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”
Winfrey’s political star is rising after she delivered a widely watched speech in support of the #MeToo movement and equality for women at the Golden Globes. Her speech drew praise from the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump:
Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United https://t.co/vpxUBJnCl7
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2018
Donald Trump’s interview with Oprah took place in 1988.
In 1999, Trump said he wanted Oprah to run on his ticket as vice president.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.