Alabama Lands $1.6 Billion Toyota-Mazda Plant

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — On Wednesday at an event at the RSA Activity Center, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) made it official when she announced Toyota-Mazda would be building a $1.6 billion factory in northern Alabama’s Limestone County outside of Huntsville.

“Today is indeed a great day in the state of Alabama,” Ivey proclaimed. “As governor, it is my honor and privilege to announce that Mazda and Toyota have chosen Alabama as the home of their new production plant.”

The announcement was met with a stand ovation just blocks from the Alabama State Capitol, where legislators are convening the state’s annual legislative session.

The plant will add 4,000 new jobs with average salaries of $50,000 annually and the plant will have the capacity to produce 300,000 cars annually.

The governor touted the state’s “talented” workforce and the partnership that gave the state the spotlight.

“The partnership between Toyota and Mazda will expand innovative automotive manufacturing in Alabama,” Ivey said. “Their decision to locate this new facility in Huntsville is a testament to the talented workforce in our state. We are proud that this partnership puts Alabama on the forefront of technology in this dynamic global industry.”

The Mazda-Toyota announcement is accompanied by additional good news for the Yellowhammer State. A day earlier in her state of the state address at the Capitol, Ivey announced firearms manufacturer Kimber was building a facility in nearby by Troy, AL.

“News of our economic successes seem to be a daily occurrence,” Ivey said. “In fact, I am proud to announce this evening that Kimber Firearms will build a 38 million dollar production facility in Troy, bringing with it 366 new jobs. These are good, high-paying jobs, and will enable more of our citizens to provide for their families while taking part in the rich history of the Second Amendment. We are proud and honored to welcome Kimber to Alabama.”

UPDATE: Later in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted about the announcement.

Cutting taxes and simplifying regulations makes America the place to invest! Great news as Toyota and Mazda announce they are bringing 4,000 JOBS and investing $1.6 BILLION in Alabama, helping to further grow our economy! pic.twitter.com/Kcg8IVH6iA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

