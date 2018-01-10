DHS Checks 100 7-Eleven Stores for Immigration Fraud

Federal immigration officers visited roughly 100 7-Eleven stores on Wednesday morning to start payroll audits, further pressuring CEOs around the nation to stop hiring illegals.

The payroll audits give the franchise owners a few days to show that their employees are not illegal immigrants. So far, 21 suspected illegals have been picked up in the visits.

According to SFGate.com:

Derek Benner, a top official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that Wednesday’s operation was “the first of many” and “a harbinger of what’s to come” for employers. He said there would be more employment audits and investigations, though there is no numerical goal. “This is what we’re gearing up for this year and what you’re going to see more and more of is these large-scale compliance inspections, just for starters. From there, we will look at whether these cases warrant an administrative posture or criminal investigation,” said Benner, acting head of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, which oversees cases against employers. “It’s not going to be limited to large companies or any particular industry, big medium and small,” he said. “It’s going to be inclusive of everything that we see out there.”

A statement from ICE director Thomas Homan said:

Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable … Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration and we are working hard to remove this magnet. ICE will continue its efforts to protect jobs for American workers by eliminating unfair competitive advantages for companies that exploit illegal immigration.

7-Eleven is a franchise company owned by Seven & i Holding Co. based in Tokyo.

The visits were made to 7-Eleven stores in Washington, D.C. and the following states: California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

In 2013, officials visited nine 7-Eleven stories in New York and Virginia, yielding eight guilty verdicts and 2.6 million in back wages. Officials discovered evidence that the franchise owners had used at least 25 stolen identities to help hide at least 115 low-wage illegal immigrants.

Some workers may be temporary workers imported into the countries via fraud in various visa programs, such as the L-1 and J-1 programs.

The workplace I-9 audits can help raise wages for Americans who are hired instead of illegals. For example, a Swiss-based firm was forced to lay off 800 illegals at a bakery in Chicago, costing the firm almost half of its profits when it was forced to pay higher wages to the newly hired Americans.

Roughly 8 million illegals are working in jobs, according to various estimates. An additional 4 million illegals are not working.

According to DHS:

Under this federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all individuals they hire, and to document that information using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9. A notice of inspection alerts business owners that ICE is going to audit their hiring records to determine whether or not they are in compliance with the law. Employers are required to produce their company’s I-9s within three business days, after which ICE will conduct an inspection for compliance. If employers are not in compliance with the law, an I-9 inspection of their business will likely result in civil fines and could lay the groundwork for criminal prosecution, if they are knowingly violating the law. In FY17, ICE conducted 1,360 I-9 audits and made 139 criminal arrests and 172 administrative arrests. Businesses were ordered to pay $97.6 million in judicial forfeiture, fines and restitution and $7.8 million in civil fines, including one company whose financial penalties represented the largest payment ever levied in an immigration case.

The raids were welcomed by pro-American immigration reform advocates.

100 7-Eleven stores targeted in ICE worksite enforcement operation. https://t.co/MF6949oiqR "could lead to criminal charges or fines over the stores' hiring practices" — let's hope so. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 10, 2018

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing work-permits to roughly 3 million resident foreigners, and by doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.

Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a large percentage of the nation’s annual income has shifted to investors and away from employees.