Donald Trump Mad at ‘Sneaky Dianne Feinstein’ for Releasing Fusion GPS Testimony

President Donald Trump criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein for releasing the full transcript of congressional testimony from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

“The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace,” Trump said. “Must have tough Primary!”

The 312-page transcript of Simpson’s testimony was released by Feinstein despite Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley’s opposition. Simpson requested the release of the transcript in a New York Times op-ed.

“The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves,” Feinstein said in a statement. “The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice.”

Trump appeared frustrated that the transcript opened up new avenues of scrutiny and media speculation over the Russia collusion investigation despite his repeated claims that it was a “hoax.”

“The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues,” he said. “There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing.”

Trump also chided Republicans for failing to control the size and scope of the ongoing congressional investigations

“Republicans should finally take control!” he wrote.

