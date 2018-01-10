Flashback: Trump Campaign Ad Mocked Jeb Bush’s ‘Act of Love’ Comment on Illegal Immigration

In August 2015, during the Republican primary ahead of the 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald J. Trump mocked former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s comments that illegal immigration to the U.S. was an “act of love.”

The campaign ad was posted to Trump’s Instagram account at the time, featuring numerous illegal alien criminals that had either killed American citizens or harmed them. While the illegal alien criminals are being sifted through in the ad, Bush can be heard saying:

Yeah, they broke the law, but it’s not a felony. It’s an act of love.

At the end of the ad, Trump featured a message that read “Love? Forget love it’s time to get tough!”

Trump had remained committed against illegal immigration and amnesty for illegal aliens throughout the 2016 presidential election, but most recently has shown openness to an amnesty.

This week, Trump stated that the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program needed a “bill of love” that would give them amnesty and potentially a pathway to U.S. citizenship.

“This should be a bill of love, truly. It should be a bill of love, and we can do that,” Trump said.

“I really do believe Democrat and Republican, the people sitting in this room, really want to get something done,” Trump said.

Following Trump’s comment, Bush — a longtime advocate for amnesty for illegal aliens — praised Trump, saying, “Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges.”