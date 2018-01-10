House Speaker Paul Ryan to Headline 45th Annual March for Life

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will address the 45th annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on January 19th.

“It is an honor to have Speaker of the House Paul Ryan address the 45th annual March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, the world’s largest annual pro-life demonstration.

“Speaker Ryan has been an unwavering champion for the pro-life cause since taking office, and continues to utilize his post to promote the inherent dignity of the human person at all stages of life,” Mancini added.

Ryan will join Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler (R-WA), Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) in speaking at the March for Life. Pam Tebow, mother of Tim Tebow, and former NFL player Matt Birk and his wife Adrianna, will also speak at the March, as will Kay Coles James, President of the Heritage Foundation, and Sisters of Life’s Sister Bethany Madonna.

The March for Life is held each year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Roe v. Wade, when the high court created a right to abortion though none existed in the Constitution.

The March will draw over 100,000 Americans from across the country to the nation’s capital. The theme of this year’s March for Life is “Love Saves Lives”, which the March for Life organization states is “embodying the true spirit and mission of the pro-life movement by enlisting the power of love to empower others to choose life.”