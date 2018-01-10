Report: Jared Kushner Resurrects Prison Reform

White House Senior advisor Jared Kushner wants to bring back the conversation surrounding prison reform, according to an Axios report.

Despite running as a champion for law-and-order, President Donald Trump will host a conversation about the issue at the White House on Thursday.

According to the report, Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump hosted Democratic senators Dick Durbin, Amy Klobuchar, and Sheldon Whitehouse as well as Republican Senator Mike Lee to their house for a dinner discussion on the issue.

Prison reform was a favorite topic for former President Obama, who promoted the idea in his second term and earned the support of several Republicans including Lee. But legislation stalled in Congress as the presidential election approached.

The issue is also a pet project for Charles Koch, whose foundations have pressed Republicans to introduce legislation.

Kushner’s father Charles, was sent to prison in 2005 for two years for tax evasion, witness tampering, and making illegal campaign donations.