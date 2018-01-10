Laura Ingraham: ‘Extremely Concerned’ When Trump Getting ‘Lavish Praise’ from Jeb Bush for DACA Amnesty

Populist conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham is warning President Trump against accepting a deal with the Republican establishment and Democrats that gives amnesty to the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action from Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

On Wednesday, Ingraham took to her radio show, the Laura Ingraham Show, to say that she was “extremely concerned” at the site of former Florida Gov. and pro-amnesty advocate Jeb Bush, as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — also fans of amnesty for illegal aliens — heaping “lavish praise” on Trump following a White House meeting that centered around DACA amnesty.

Ingraham said:

I don’t want to use the word ‘betrayal’ yet, because we haven’t reached the end of the line here and I don’t think that would be the right thing to do. But I think it’s really important for the president to hear from all of us. We want the best for him. The other people just want what they want from him. We want the best for him and this presidency and this nation. And it’s about the country, and what’s good for the nation and the American worker. … I’m gonna reserve judgment on the final product here, but I am extremely concerned when I see the president getting lavish praise from Jeb Bush, Lindsey Graham, and the likes of the Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, Trump said during immigration negotiations that illegal aliens needed a “bill of love” that would provide them amnesty, Breitbart News reported.

“This should be a bill of love, truly. It should be a bill of love, and we can do that,” Trump said.

The pro-amnesty statement by Trump prompted immediate praise by Bush, who once said that illegal aliens crossing the U.S.-Mexico border was an “act of love.”

Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges. https://t.co/acD5u5Vw76 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 9, 2018

Ingraham said Trump could make a major dent in reforming the nation’s legal immigration system to benefit America’s working and middle class and raising U.S. wages by ending the process known as “chain migration,” whereby naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the U.S.

Ingraham said:

The new immigrants, both legal and illegal, are not being brought into the melting pot. The melting pot will be spilled over. There will be no melting pot if we do not get control of both legal immigration through chain migration, which has been a nightmare for this country. Entire villages from India, Pakistan, Somalia, all across the globe — have been imported into the US. Entire family trees have been imported. They’re in Maine, they’re in Minnesota, they’re in North Carolina, they’re in Georgia — this is madness! No other country on the face of the planet has ever allowed this to happen. And I’m including Europe today, even with the mass migration of refugees. We went from nine million immigrants admitted in the first part of the 20th Century to 45 million in the second half. It’s all changed. And Trump has the chance to change this with chain migration.

Trump has previously committed to Americans that he would undoubtedly oppose amnesty and even once said in response to DACA illegal aliens — dubbed “DREAMers” by the open borders lobby and mainstream media — that he wanted Americans to dream.

Trump said:

You know what I want? I want DREAMers to come from this country. Okay? You mentioned DREAMers, you mentioned DREAMers. I want DREAMers to come from the United States. I want the people in the United States that have children, I want them to have dreams also. We’re always talking about DREAMers for other people. I want the children that are growing up in the United States to be DREAMers also. They’re not dreaming right now.