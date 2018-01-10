‘No. No. No.’ — Donald Trump Says He Won’t Sign DACA Deal Without Wall Funding

President Donald Trump insisted that he would not sign a DACA deal from Congress unless it included wall funding.

“No. No. No.” he replied after a reporter asked him if he would sign a DACA bill even if it did not include funding for building the wall on the Southern border.

“We need the wall for security, we need the wall for safety,” he said. “We need the wall from stopping drugs from pouring in.”

Trump appeared confident that the bipartisan congressional group could come up with a solution to the DACA problem but stated that any solution to immigration had to include the wall.

“Without the wall, it all doesn’t work … we need the wall, we have to have the wall for security purposes,” he said. “Security is number one and so the answer is — have to have the wall.”

Trump’s response seemed to contradict what he told members of Congress during the meeting: that he would sign a bill, even if it did not have everything that he wanted.

“I have great confidence … if they come to me with things I’m not in love with, I’m going to do it because I respect them,” he said.