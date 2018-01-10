White House: San Francisco Court DACA Ruling ‘Outrageous’

The White House responded to a ruling issued by a federal district court in San Francisco demanding that President Donald Trump immediately reinstate DACA.

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders added that President Donald Trump was determined to work on DACA through Congress, not through executive action.

“President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration,” she added.

The surprise ruling in California was the result of a lawsuit from former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano against Trump’s DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The Department of Justice can now take the case to the Ninth Circuit court to request a stay of the district court’s order.