White House: San Francisco Court DACA Ruling ‘Outrageous’

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Hundreds of immigration advocates and supporters attend a rally and march to Trump Tower in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA on August 30, 2017 in New York City. Immigrants and advocates across the country are waiting to hear President Donald Trump's decision on whether he will keep DACA which allows young people who immigrated to the U.S. as children to temporarily escape deportation and receive other benefits, started under President Barack Obama in 2012. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty

by Charlie Spiering10 Jan 20180

The White House responded to a ruling issued by a federal district court in San Francisco demanding that President Donald Trump immediately reinstate DACA.

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders added that President Donald Trump was determined to work on DACA through Congress, not through executive action.

“President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration,” she added.

The surprise ruling in California was the result of a lawsuit from former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano against Trump’s DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The Department of Justice can now take the case to the Ninth Circuit court to request a stay of the district court’s order.


