Citing an unnamed aide to a Democratic Lawmaker, NBC reported on Thursday that some Democrats are planning to bring victims of sexual misconduct as guests to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on January 30, although the so-called Trump accusers invitation idea was “killed.”

NBC reported:

“Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests,” said an aide to Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, who is a leader of the Democratic Women’s Working Group in the House. The aide asked not to be identified. Two Democratic congresswomen told NBC News Thursday that there had been a discussion about bringing women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct to the nationally televised address but that the idea was scuttled.

“That was killed,” one of the unnamed congresswomen said.

NBC also reported that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has spoken out against “politicizing” the issue of sexual harassment and assault to increase chances of legislation on the issue being passed by the chamber.

“It’s not all about Donald Trump,” Pelosi said at a press conference at the Capitol. “I don’t think that that would be helpful in terms of what we need to do for the American people.”

Lawmakers are given one ticket each for a guest to sit in the gallery above the House floor during the president’s State of the Union address.

NBC reported members of the Democratic Women’s Working Group are planning to wear black to the State of the Union address to show their solidarity with victims of sexual assault.

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Reps. Trent Franks (R-AZ) and John Conyers (D-MI) resigned their seats following allegations of sexual misconduct with women.

In December, the Committee on House Administration released data from the Office of Compliance (OOC) showing it paid $342,225.85 in taxpayer funds on settlements for sexual harassment and discrimination charges leveled against House members between fiscal year 2008 and fiscal year 2012.

The release came after pressure from the media and the public demanding that the OOC owed taxpayers an explanation about the settlements, including money paid out for sexual harassment claims.