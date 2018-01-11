Donald Trump: ‘We’ll See What Happens’ with Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump said he felt betrayed by his former campaign strategist Steve Bannon, after unvarnished comments about the president’s family were published in a new explosive book about the presidency.

“I feel betrayed because you’re not supposed to do that,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

But Trump left the door open when asked if the relationship was over permanently.

“We’ll see what happens,” he replied. “I don’t know what the word permanent means.”

Trump made his comments about Bannon after news broke that his former campaign chief would testify to Congress about the Russian collusion investigation.

But the president had sharp criticism for Bannon, accusing him of unfairly taking credit for his election win.

“Steve’s greatest asset is that he was able to convince a corrupt media that he was responsible for my win,” Trump said.

He asserted that his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and his deputy campaign manager David Bossie deserve more credit than Bannon.

“Steve had nothing to do with my win, or certainly very little,” he said.