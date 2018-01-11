GOP Operative on DACA Negotiations: Stephen Miller ‘Isn’t the Problem, Others Are’

A senior Republican aide has shot down accusations that President Trump’s top adviser Stephen Miller was trying to block a deal on immigration between the GOP establishment and the White House.

In a report by McClatchy DC, a number of Republican aides blamed Miller for being an “obstacle” in the debate over how to provide pro-American immigration reforms to the American people, while giving amnesty to the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

But a senior GOP aide shot down the narrative, saying Miller has been clear about the White House’s demands on immigration while working with the Republican establishment to cut a deal.

And in the fourth office, an aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, said Miller has been up front about what the White House position is and that his interactions with the office had been “constructive recently.” A longtime Ryan staffer who works on immigration issues speaks to Miller regularly, sometimes even daily, the aide said. But a senior GOP aide who had opposed Miller on immigration praised Miller. “Honestly knowing his background I thought he wouldn’t want a solution, but after dealing with him for several months I found his insights to be constructive and I truly believe he wants a deal,” the aide said. “He isn’t the problem, others are.” [Emphasis added]

Despite back and forth comments on whether or not Trump would sign off on a DACA amnesty plan, the White House has yet to change from the position that any plan giving amnesty to DACA illegal aliens must be coupled with three reforms: An end to chain migration, an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery, and full authorization for building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.