Report: Biggest Source of Planned Parenthood Revenue Is U.S. Taxpayers

In its most recent annual report, abortion giant Planned Parenthood has revealed that its number one source of revenue in 2017 was government funds taken from the pockets of American taxpayers to the tune of a half billion dollars.

Under the title of “Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants,” Planned Parenthood acknowledged taking in a whopping $544 million of tax dollars during the course of the year, with a massive excess of revenues over expenses totaling close to $100 million. The 2017 excess revenue represented a 27 percent increase over the prior fiscal year, from $77.5 million to $98.5 million in surplus income.

Among its expenses, America’s largest abortion provider spent $47.9 million on sex education, $40 million on public policy and another $85.4 million on fundraising.

The group says it performed 321,384 abortions in the United States during 2017, making Planned Parenthood clinics the most lethal place in the nation for unborn babies.

The annual report displays a graph proclaiming Planned Parenthood court victories “won to protect and expand access to safe and legal abortion.”

Among these victories, as Breitbart News reported, was a court decision in the state of Indiana, after Planned Parenthood sued for the right to abort babies with Down syndrome or those selected for elimination because of their race or gender.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, an Obama appointee, issued a permanent injunction against Indiana’s “Sex Selective and Disability Abortion Ban,” arguing that the State has no right to examine “the basis or bases upon which a woman makes her choice” to abort.

Planned Parenthood’s bright color brochure features the smiling faces of mostly ethnic women, a grim reminder of its eugenic origins and historic efforts to reduce the population of people of color in the United States and elsewhere.

Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood’s founder, was a notorious eugenicist and worked tirelessly to promote abortion and contraception among the black population, convinced that abortion could effectively cull “inferior races” from the human gene pool.

Sanger selected inner cities with a high concentration of minorities as the sites for her first abortion clinics, and still today, 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facilities are located in black or minority neighborhoods.

Planned Parenthood’s research and propaganda arm, the Guttmacher Institute, was named after former Planned Parenthood president Alan Guttmacher, who was also Vice-President of the American Eugenics Society.

Today, abortion is the leading cause of death in the United States, with abortions accounting for over 900,000 U.S. deaths each year, followed by heart disease, cancer, and lower respiratory disease.

Among U.S. abortions, the black population is targeted disproportionately, with black children aborted at nearly four time the rate of white children. Currently, more than half of all black deaths in the U.S. are the result of abortion.

