Democrats Use Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment To Blow Up Amnesty Talks

President Donald Trump shot down an amnesty plan offered by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and several GOP Senators, prompting amnesty-advocates to wreck the amnesty talks by leaking Trump’s Oval Office “sh*thole” description of undeveloped countries.
The report said:
President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting.
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.
The comments left lawmakers taken aback, according to people familiar with their reactions. Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) proposed cutting the visa lottery program by 50 percent and then prioritizing countries already in the system, a White House official said.
The amnesty-plus plan was developed by Durbin and several pro-amnesty GOP Senators, including Sen. Cory Gardner from Colorado. The plan would provide an unpopular amnesty to more than one million illegals, preserve future chain-migration and also provide an amnesty to the illegal-immigrant parents who brought their children — dubbed ‘dreamers’ by Democrats — to the United States.
The Washington Post‘s story is based on a leak, likely from Durbin’s team. That leak suggests that Durbin and his allies do not expect to make a deal that they can sell to their base. Without that deal, the Democrats are using Trump’s “sh*thole” comment to blame his supposed racism for their failure to persuade Trump to abandon his base by accepting a big amnesty.
The White House released a statement after the Washington Post article was published. The statement did not deny the comment about less-developed countries, but promised an immigration policy which helps Americans and legal immigrants:
The amnesty advocates had hoped to persuade Trump via a many-on-one lobbying session, but White House officials quickly invited pro-American supporters to attend their pitch. The Trump supporters at the event included Georgia Sen. David Perdue, co-author of the pro-American RAISE Act. His aide tweeted:
The meeting also included Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Bob Goodlatte, who has drafted an immigration-and-small-amnesty bill that has already won Trump’s approval.
Goodlatte’s bill has been applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan, but Ryan has not yet announced if he plans to schedule a debate and vote.
Polls show that Trump’s American-first immigration policy is very popular. For example, a poll of likely 2018 voters shows two-to-one voter support for Trump’s pro-American immigration policies, and a lopsided four-to-one opposition against the cheap-labor, mass-immigration, economic policy pushed by bipartisan establishment-backed D.C. interest-groups.
Business groups and Democrats tout the misleading, industry-funded “Nation of Immigrants” polls which pressure Americans to say they welcome migrants, including the roughly 670,000 ‘DACA’ illegals and the roughly 3.25 million ‘dreamer’ illegals.
The alternative “priority or fairness” polls — plus the 2016 election — show that voters in the polling booth put a much higher priority on helping their families, neighbors, and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy.
Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.
But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing work-permits to roughly 3 million resident foreigners, and by doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.
The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.
The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.
Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a large percentage of the nation’s annual income has shifted to investors and away from employees.
