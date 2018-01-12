Goldman Sachs CEO Tweets Pic of Statue of Liberty Cloaked in Fog in Reaction to DACA Meltdown

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein, pictured in 2015, said the company is "well-positioned to not only meet our clients' diverse needs, but also to generate operating leverage for our shareholders"
AFP/Nicholas Kamm

by John Carney12 Jan 20180

Goldman Sachs chief executive LLoyd Blankfein, Wall Street’s wokest CEO, weighed in with a sly take on the controversy surrounding Democratic allegations that President Trump compared some countries to feculant cavities.

Yesterday, Blankfein tweeted his hopes that lawmakers would reach a deal to permit DACA recipients to stay in the country.

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.