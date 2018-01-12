Doctor Gives Donald Trump a Physical: ‘The President Is in Excellent Health’

President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed Military Hospital for a physical on Friday, before leaving town for the weekend to visit his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” said Walter Reed physician Dr. Ronny Jackson in a short statement. “The President is in excellent health.”

Jackson has served as the White House physician for three presidents — George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now Donald Trump.

The examination includes basic blood tests, vitamin levels, heart rate, pulse, and blood pressure as well as examinations of the ears, nose, throat, and neck.

Jackson plans to deliver detailed results of the physical on Tuesday, at the White House press briefing.