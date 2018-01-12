Shithole of Fake News: Media Hides Fact Trump Wants to Increase Immigration from ‘Asian Countries’

In the third paragraph of the Washington Post story that broke President Trump’s alleged comments about certain “shithole” countries, we learn that the president said “he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt they help the United States economically.”

“Asian countries.”

“Asian.”

It is quite a thing to unplug as I did last night (I am binging on Miami Vice:The Complete Series — which is awesome), only to wake up to yet another *yawn* shitstorm of fake news, know instinctually that it is all fake news, spend all of about three minutes tracking down the truth, and discovering that it is indeed very fake news.

Here are the headlines; every single one of these stories leads their respective sites, and not a single one of these stories mentions Trump’s desire to bring in immigrants from Asian countries.

Daily Mail headline: “‘Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?’ The astonishingly blunt question Trump asked in Oval Office immigration meeting (but he’d welcome more from Norway)” CNN: “Trump decries immigrants from ‘shithole countries’ coming to US” NBC: “Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as ‘shithole’ countries” NPR: “Trump Uses Vulgar Language To Refer To African Countries, Sources Say” ABC: “Trump questions allowing immigrants from Haiti, Africa, other ‘s—hole’ countries” CBS: “Trump questions why U.S. welcomes people from ‘sh*thole’ countries”

I could go on and on…

Looking at clips from CBS News, ABC News, CNN and MSNBC, it is the same thing… No one who identifies as a journalist is showing any desire to report the fact that Trump wants to boost immigration from a fairly large non-white area known as Asia. Here is a list of “Asian countries”:

If Trump is a white supremacist, he is the worst one ever.

The reason the media does not want you to know this is obvious: as Trump’s policies continue to improve the world (where’s ISIS?) and our economy here at home, the Nonsense Machine must stay red-lined, and if the only thing that can be fed into the Nonsense Machine is lies and fake news, so be it.

Trump’s mistake was not calling shithole countries “shithole countries” (he denies saying it, by the way) his mistake was trusting that Democrats would respect the fact that politicians should be allowed to use shorthand and speak freely behind closed doors, even with the opposition party. Work cannot get done if everyone is at all times forced to speak as though every word will be broadcast to the world.

Trump’s other mistake was assuming Democrats and their media are sincere about reaching a deal on immigration, because they do not. Trump the Racist saving the DREAMers is the last headline any of these wicked people want. Moreover, the issue is just too potent, too divisive, too perfectly toxic for a political party utterly void of ideas to ever want to see it resolved.

So, welcome to another stupid and very fake news cycle about the “racist” guy who wants to increase immigration from Asia — another phony news cycle designed to cover up Trump’s many achievements in improving the lives of hundreds of millions here at home and in the now mostly ISIS-free Middle East; another squirrel to distract from the bombshell news about Twitter’s corporate fascism against conservative ideas, another shiny object that allows our media’s insufferables to strut their self-righteousness.

But it is all a lie, even less real than Crockett and Tubbs running around in pastels calling everyone “pal.”

