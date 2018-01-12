Paul Ryan Called Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Controversy ‘Very Unfortunate, Unhelpful’

House Speaker Paul Ryan called President Donald Trump’s alleged comment referring to African countries and Haiti as “shithole countries,” “very unfortunate, unhelpful” at a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee event on Friday.

House Speaker Ryan reacted to the president’s alleged comments on Friday, saying, “The first thing that came to my mind was very unfortunate, unhelpful, but you know what I thought of right away? Family. My family, like a whole of people, came from Ireland and worked the railroads.”

“It is a beautiful story of America. So I see this as something to celebrate,” Ryan added.

According to the Washington Post, Trump described countries such as Haiti, El Salvador, as well as Africa as “shithole countries.”

Trump allegedly said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” The president reportedly then added that America should have more people from Norway and other similar countries come to America.

President Trump admitted that he used “tough language during his immigration reform meeting, however, he argued that the comments were not accurate.

Trump tweeted on Friday, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

The president added, “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

Speaker Ryan added that he remains committed to a fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens. Ryan said on Friday, “We need to fix DACA that (A) gets strong bipartisan support, that (B) does it in a thorough way so that we do not have another DACA problem five to ten years down the road. We do not want to fix the symptom and ignore the cause. (C), you have a security component that has a DACA fix, and that gets you bipartisan support in the negotiation.”

“Ultimately, I think we should go to a merit-based immigration system,” Ryan argued.

The Wisconsin Republican also contended that he does not want to see a DACA fix attached to a government spending bill. Ryan also said that he does not believe that we will see a government shutdown later this month.

Speaker Ryan said, “No we won’t do that. That’s because that’s just not good government.”