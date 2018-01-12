Woman Arrested After Husband Found Dead; Police Say She Looked Up ‘How to Kill Without Getting Caught’

A Texas woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband after authorities discovered that the woman had used the Internet to look for ways to kill someone without getting caught.

Police in Maypearl, Texas, said that, before her husband turned up dead, Sandra Louise Garner, 55, looked for “how to kill someone and not get caught” on a device they found in her home, according to the Star-Telegram.

Garner herself alerted police to her husband’s fate but told police on a 911 call that a masked gunman had entered her home on January 2 and shot her husband. She also said that the intruder told her not to call police or he would return and kill her too.

The woman also insisted that the invader forced her to give him all the money stashed in a home safe, the amount of the which she said was $18,000, the Waxahachie Daily Light reported.

However, police felt Garner’s story was inconsistent, and a more intense investigation was initiated. It was then that investigators discovered her Internet browsing history.

Eventually, a .38 caliber pistol wrapped in paper towels and shoved into several plastic bags was discovered in Garner’s Ford Mustang. Ballistics matched bullets fired from the gun to those that killed her husband.

The find of the firearm was incriminating because the gun did not seem to be in the car during an earlier search by police after the shooting of Garner’s husband was first reported.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said that Garner was charged with murder and remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

