44 Percent of Voters Believe Repealing Any Part of Obamacare Is a Good Start

Forty-four percent of voters believe that getting rid of any part of Obamacare is a good start to entirely repealing the Affordable Care Act, according to a Morning Consult poll.

The Morning Consult poll also suggested that 39 percent of registered voters disagreed with repealing any part of Obamacare, while 16 percent remain unsure whether to repeal all or part of the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican-passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate, although much of the Affordable Care Act remains intact.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), faced with a slim 51-vote majority in the Senate, reportedly wants to forgo a budget altogether in 2018, which would prevent Republicans from attempting to repeal Obamacare through budgetary reconciliation with a simple majority.

“Republican leaders are considering skipping passage of a GOP budget this year — a blow to the party’s weakened fiscal hawks that would squash all 2018 efforts to revamp entitlements or repeal Obamacare,” Politico reported. “White House and Hill GOP leaders discussed the possibility of foregoing the painful budget process during last weekend’s Camp David legislative summit, according to four sources familiar with the talks.”

McConnell argued after Republicans passed the tax reform legislation that the GOP should move on from Obamacare repeal.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who sponsored the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare block grant repeal bill, rebuked McConnell’s assertion that Republicans should move on from repealing Obamacare.

Graham contended, “The one unpardonable sin is not trying as hard to repeal and replace Obamacare as they did to pass it.”

“Repealing the individual mandate takes away one of the pillars, but by no means does it repeal and replace Obamacare,” Sen. Graham told Breitbart News. “My goal for 2018 is to block grant the money for Obamacare back to the states and putting money in the hands of elected officials and not Washington bureaucrats.”

Sen. Graham also revealed to Breitbart News that he continues to work with Vice President Mike Pence and the White House on crafting a new version of the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill.

Graham explained, “There’s a working group; Vice President Pence is integrally involved in this. We had a meeting two days ago; the White House is working with us on a new formula. The number one goal of the block grant is to make sure that everyone in every state gets basically the same contribution from the federal government.”