Democrats Condemn Alleged ‘S**hole’ Remark as Racist, Prop Up Eugenics-Based Planned Parenthood

Democrats are once again calling President Donald Trump “racist” over an alleged remark attributed to him during immigration talks, yet they continue to wholeheartedly embrace an organization that aborts predominantly black and Hispanic babies.

The “s***hole” remarks were first reported by the Washington Post on Thursday, and attributed to “several people briefed on the meeting” and “people familiar with the meeting,” Breitbart News reported.

According to the report, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) claimed:

In the course of [Trump’s] comments, he said things that were hate-filled, vile and racist. l use those words advisingly, I understand how powerful they are. I cannot believe that in the history of the White House and that Oval Office any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday.

Yet, Durbin and his party continue to prop up Planned Parenthood – an organization that is now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice following allegations of profiteering from the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

About 59 million abortions have been performed in the country since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 18 million of them on black babies. As Breitbart News has reported, the Alan Guttmacher Institute – a pro-abortion rights group – has also provided data showing that about 30 percent of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on black women, with another 25 percent performed on Hispanic women.

“Planned Parenthood was born in eugenic racism and elitism, and Margaret Sanger was the mother who gave birth to the world’s largest abortion chain,” Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, told Breitbart News last year. “In the city where Planned Parenthood began, more black babies are aborted than born alive according to the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. This is not the result of justice. It’s the result of animus.”

There's still so much joy from opening a new Planned Parenthood health center in Flossmoor yesterday! To make an appointment call 1-877-200-PPIL! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/fDXcZub8dI — Planned Parenthood (@PPIAction) January 12, 2018

Bomberger also commented on the irony that leftwing politicians uphold Planned Parenthood – founded by a eugenicist – yet cite racism as the downfall of the United States.

“Liberals find racism in every institution of American life, except in the one industry that kills for a living,” he said. “Abortion is the number one killer in the black community (363,705 abortions versus 285,522 deaths from all causes of death combined).”

Sanger, who began the Negro Project in 1939 and worked to bring birth control to blacks in an effort to reduce their population, joined with elite and well-known African Americans Mary McLeod Bethune, W.E.B. DuBois, and Rev. Adam Clayton Powell Sr. The Negro Project was sold as a solution to poverty and high birth rates among the black community. At the same time that Sanger promoted her theory of “eliminating the unfit,” she also condemned charitable organizations that she believed were elevating the very population that needed to be weeded out.

“I admire Margaret Sanger enormously,” Hillary Clinton said as she accepted Planned Parenthood’s own Margaret Sanger award in 2009. “Her courage, her tenacity, her vision.”

“When I think about what [Sanger] did all those years ago in Brooklyn,” Clinton continued. “I am really in awe of her. And there are a lot of lessons we that can learn from her life and the cause she launched and fought for and sacrificed so greatly.”

Attacking Black immigrants & people in Haiti is racist – plan and simple. Trump's comments yesterday were consistent this administration's systemic assault on Black & Latinx immigrants & people of color. We will not stand for it and neither should you #BlackLivesMatter — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) January 12, 2018

Ironically, a tweet from Planned Parenthood Black Community says the comments attributed to Trump were “consistent with this administration’s systemic assault on Black & Latinx immigrants and people of color. We will not stand for it and neither should you #Black Lives Matter.”