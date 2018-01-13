Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of ‘Racist’ Views Against Haitians on 8th Anniversary of Haiti Earthquake

Hillary Clinton decided to mark the eighth anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti by accusing President Trump of harboring “racist” views against Haitians in light of his remarks about “shithole countries.”

“The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him,” Clinton tweeted.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee took the opportunity to bring up the earthquake in Haiti after Trump allegedly mentioned the nation as one of several “shithole countries” Thursday.

Trump denied that he used the vulgar terms to describe Haiti in a tweet Friday morning, but he acknowledged that the nation is “very poor and troubled.”

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump allegedly made the remarks in a meeting with several members of Congress to discuss immigration reform.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president said, according to sources who leaked information from the closed-door meeting on a potential DACA amnesty deal to the Washington Post.

Clinton, however, has her own history of committing transgressions against the Caribbean island nation.

After a devastating earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, Bill and Hillary Clinton used their global connections to exploit the Haitians during a time of crisis, according to multiple reports.

Hillary Clinton’s brother, Tony Rodham, who sat on the board of a mining company, obtained an extremely rare Haitian “gold exploitation permit” that the government had not issued in 30 years and said in court proceedings that he was able to be make deals with Haitian government officials through the Clinton Foundation.

“I deal through the Clinton Foundation,” Tony Rodham said, according to a transcript of his testimony during court proceedings, obtained by the New York Times. “That gets me in touch with the Haitian officials. I hound my brother-in-law [Bill Clinton], because it’s his fund that we’re going to get our money from. And he can’t do it until the Haitian government does it.”

While the State Department under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave billions of dollars in aid to Haiti, the Clinton Foundation used its influence and connections to the State Department to award multi-million dollar contracts to Clinton cronies.

These contracts enabled Clinton Foundation donors to profit off the island nation as it struggled to rebuild from the disaster.