Made in the USA Again: Fiat Chrysler Moving Ram Truck Production from Mexico to Michigan

President Donald Trump’s promise to exit the North American Free Trade Agreement if attempts to renegotiate the deal fail is already paying off for American workers.

Fiat Chrysler said this week that it would move production of its Ram heavy pickup trucks from Mexico to Michigan. Moving production of the Ram, which is mostly sold in the United States and Canada, will mean that Fiat Chrysler will not risk paying steep import duties likely to apply if NAFTA is rolled-back.

The United States and Canada are the principal markets for full-size heavy-duty pickup trucks, accounting for 90 percent of Ram sales.

The plant in Mexico will be repurposed for the production of commercial vehicles to be sold outside the U.S., the company said in a statement.