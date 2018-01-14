Donald Trump: ‘DACA Is Probably Dead’

President Donald Trump expressed his skepticism that a DACA deal could be reached with Democrats.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He suggested that Democrats were preparing a government shutdown over the issue after they leaked details of a private conversation with them to the media.

“They just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” Trump wrote.

On Saturday, he said it was “too bad” that Democrats were not serious about reaching a DACA deal.

“I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA,” he said. “They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!”

Trump urged a return to a merit-based system of immigration.

“I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT,” he wrote. “No more Lotteries! AMERICA FIRST.”

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA. Great opportunity missed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018