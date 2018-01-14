Trump to Press: ‘I’m the Least Racist Person You Have Ever Interviewed’

President Donald Trump defied White House reporters on Sunday after they repeatedly asked him if he was a racist.

“No. I’m not a racist,” he replied. “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

Trump spoke briefly to reporters as he entered the Trump International Golf Course with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The president said that he and the Majority Leader had a lot of issues to discuss, including a DACA deal.

“Honestly, I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal,” Trump said, “I think they talk about DACA, but they don’t want to help the DACA people.”

He said he was eager to make a deal on DACA but said that Democrats were not interested in serious security reforms that he wanted to include, like the wall.

“I think we have a lot of sticking points, but they are all Democrat sticking points,” he said. “Because we are ready, willing, and able to make a deal, but they don’t want to.”

On Thursday, senators who spoke with Trump privately leaked to the Washington Post that he referred to places in Africa as “shithole countries” during a discussion about immigration reform.

He spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Flordia, golfing and warning on Twitter that Democrats wanted to shut down the government over a budget fight over the DACA deal.

“I don’t know if there is going to be a shutdown,” Trump said. “There shouldn’t be because if there is our military gets hurt very badly. We cannot let our military be hurt.”