Rosemary Jenks: Dems Have ‘Interest’ in ‘Maintaining Status Quo on Immigration’ to Ensure ‘Future Democrat Voters’

The Democratic Party has a “major interest” in “maintaining the status quo on immigration” in order to ensure a flood of “future Democrat voters” that are expected to arrive legally to the United States over the coming decades, NumbersUSA Director of Governmental Affairs Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart News.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, hosted by Breitbart News Political Editor Matt Boyle and Deputy Political Editor Amanda House, Jenks said Democrats were increasingly uninterested in cutting a deal with President Trump to enact historic pro-American immigration reforms because it would get in the way of their electoral interests.

Jenks said:

Well, I think, first of all, we have to step back and recognize that Democrats have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo on immigration because they’re looking at all of these people as future Democrat voters. And so, you know, if they can find a way to get legal status for the, as many of the 11 million illegal aliens, or however many million there are. … The more they can get citizenship for, the more Democratic voters they have, the more likely it is that they can essentially make the Republican Party an outlier in U.S. elections forever. That is a major interest that we all need to recognize here. [Emphasis added]

In a deal with Democrats to give amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Trump demanded that two current immigration programs end: Chain migration and the Diversity Visa Lottery.

Chain migration is the process where a newly arrived immigrant to the U.S. is able to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country with them.

Chain Migration Explained in 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/GN8H0SJXKF — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) December 28, 2017