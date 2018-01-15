Intrusion Suspect Allegedly Threatens 82-Year-Old Homeowner, Gets Shot Dead

Pexels

by AWR Hawkins
15 Jan 2018

An armed 82-year-old man in Kanawha County, West Virginia, turned the tables on a home intrusion suspect Saturday by pulling a gun and shooting him dead.

The deceased suspect was identified as 24-year-old Timothy Dean Coker.

According to WSAZ, Kanawha County deputies say Coker allegedly “broke in through a window in the garage where the 82-year-old homeowner was working and threatened the homeowner.”

The homeowner responded by pulling a handgun and shooting the suspect, fatally wounding him.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner and none are expected.

