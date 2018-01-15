Expert: Legal Immigration System to Add 100M Foreign-Born People to U.S. Population in Next 50 Years

Under the current U.S. legal immigration system, whereby more than one million legal immigrants are admitted into the country every year, about 100 million foreign-born people are expected to be added to the population over the next 50 years, an immigration expert says.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, hosted by Breitbart News Political Editor Matt Boyle and Deputy Political Editor Amanda House, Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota said the U.S. foreign-born population is expected to grow to unprecedented levels in the next 50 years, should Congress and President Trump’s administration not cut current legal immigration levels and reform the process to one that brings in English-proficient and skilled immigrants.

CAMAROTA: Well, the first thing is, if immigration policies aren’t changed, everybody agrees that at least over the next 50 years, immigration will add about 100 million people to the U.S. population, if you just take it out, 50 years. That’s the arrival of about… 1.5, 1.6 million new legal and illegal immigrants over the next 50 years, that’s sort of what the Census Bureau is projecting. That will add about 100 million, that’s their children, them, plus their children, taking into account the people who go home, plus mortality. [Emphasis added] So as terms as its impact on American life, that’s probably the first thing, the country becomes much more densely settled, much more populated, and remember, only about 60 counties in the United States, two-thirds, three-fourths of all the people end up in just those 60 counties or so. So… that’s an enormous impact on the quality of life in an area like Washington, D.C., you know it might add half a million people to the U.S. population or the county of the D.C. metro area even over the next 30 or 40 years. That certainly does mean a lot more congestion and traffic and so forth. [Emphasis added]

Camarota spoke to Breitbart News Sunday following an explosive report by Breitbart News in which the expert revealed that 15 million foreign-born, potential voters would be added to the U.S. voting rolls over the next two decades under current legal immigration levels.

Research by University of Maryland, College Park political scientist James Gimpel has found in recent years that more immigrants to the U.S. inevitably means more Democrat voters and thus, increasing electoral victories for the Democratic Party.

In 2014, Gimpel’s research concluded with three major findings:

Immigrants, particularly Hispanics and Asians, have policy preferences when it comes to the size and scope of government that are more closely aligned with progressives than with conservatives. As a result, survey data show a two-to-one party identification with Democrats over Republicans. By increasing income inequality and adding to the low-income population (e.g. immigrants and their minor children account for one-fourth of those in poverty and one-third of the uninsured) immigration likely makes all voters more supportive of redistributive policies championed by Democrats to support disadvantaged populations. There is evidence that immigration may cause more Republican-oriented voters to move away from areas of high immigrant settlement leaving behind a more lopsided Democrat majority.

As Breitbart News reported, five years of chain migration to the U.S. has exceeded one year of all American births, wherein about four million U.S. babies are born every year.

Listen to the full Breitbart News Saturday interview here: