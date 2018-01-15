Jeb! Backs Potential Mitt Romney Bid for U.S. Senate: ‘I Hope He Runs’

Failed presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush backed Mitt Romney in a potential bid for the U.S. Senate in 2018, while at the same time quoting a tweet from Romney attacking President Donald Trump.

Bush tweeted on Monday, “Mitt would make a phenomenal addition to the U.S. Senate. I hope he runs.”

Mitt would make a phenomenal addition to the U.S. Senate. I hope he runs. https://t.co/3Vcg6txQmN — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 15, 2018

Bush quote tweeted Mitt Romney, who took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to attack President Trump for allegedly calling Haiti and African nations “shithole countries.” Trump also reportedly added that American should have more people from Norway and other such countries come to the United States.

Romney tweeted on Monday, “The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & “charity for all.”

The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & “charity for all.” — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 15, 2018

The 45th president repeatedly rebuked reporters on Sunday after they asked him if he was a bigot.

“No. I’m not a racist,” he replied. “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) announced that he will retire earlier in January. Many pundits believe that former Massachusetts Gov. and failed 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will become the front-runner to replace Hatch.

Bush also tweeted in support of Trump’s proposed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal amnesty “bill of love.”

“Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges,” Bush tweeted on January 9.

Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges. https://t.co/acD5u5Vw76 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 9, 2018

Reports suggested that Romney was successfully treated for prostate cancer last year.

Evan McMullin, another former presidential candidate and “Never Trump” activist, urged Romney to run for the open Senate seat in Utah following Hatch’s announcement that he will retire at the end of his 2018 term.

McMullin tweeted, “Thank you for your service to our state and country, Senator Hatch. In this seat, we must have a leader prepared to meet the challenges of our day and our future. I hope that leader will be @MittRomney.”