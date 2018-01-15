Nolte: The Media Has Found Its Useful Idiots in #NeverTrump

How many times does our national media have to get it wrong before the “adults” in the #NeverTrump movement pause for even a single breath before jumping into their Hot Take Mobiles?

The song is always the same…

Whenever an anti-Trump story breaks, as soon as the marching orders come down from their media masters, these Vichy Conservatives are the first to run amok, to spread far and wide what almost always ends up being fake news.

Even though history has time and again proven that a mature amount of skepticism is warranted, #NeverTrump is the first to spew mindless hate on cable news, their web pages, and Twitter accounts.

#NeverTrump never stops posing as the adults in the room, never stops lording their “maturity” over us deplorables… And yet, these are the same people who never fail to wholeheartedly believe the most dishonest institution in America, never fail to toss aside rational thinking, reason, and simple human decency.

Over the past 18 months, #NeverTrump has become the media’s useful idiots, the media’s most useful mindless slaves in the ceaseless quest to spread fake news about Trump.

And if it is not bad enough that these Renfelds no longer possess the self-control or free will required to wait to hear from the other side — you know, like Tom Cotton or David Perdue, is it too much to ask that they stop lying?

Lying through omission is still lying, and if you are going to brand Trump a racist, shouldn’t a oh-so “muh principled” outlet like National Review have enough intellectual honesty to inform its few remaining readers that in the “shithole” meeting Trump said he wanted to increase immigration from “Asian countries” — a fact no one, including Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), has disputed.

Hey, I know that reporting a mitigating and inconvenient fact undermines the whole Racey McRacist thing, but what about those “muh principles?”

No one expects fake journalists like Jake Tapper and Chuck Todd to tell that truth, but couldn’t National Review at least pretend to care about presenting the full facts? Or is tribalism now the highest priority?

What we should never expect from #NeverTrump is for the sore loser-scales to fall from their eyes so they can see that this manufactured “shithole” kerfluffle is in reality yet another attack on free speech.

To begin with, a president should have the right to speak freely in shorthand behind closed doors. I certainly would not expect #NeverTrump to exhibit the moral courage required to admit that they have done the same, but what about the precious norm that was violated here?

#NeverTrump is all about protecting precious norms and here you have The Dick Durbin violating a precious norm by tattling to the media after a private meeting, an act that only further undermines the ability for Democrats and Republicans to work together. In the scheme of things, is that not a much bigger deal than the kind of shorthand everyone uses, including your precious Lindsey?

And dare we hope that the left’s reliable shock troops in #NeverTrump stand up against the media’s ongoing crusade to curtail free speech as they continue to label truths as racist? Because it is simply a fact that these countries are shitholes, but now we are not allowed say so without being smeared as Klansmen.

Andrew Klavan stated this point brilliantly:

So, when it comes to the Great Shithole Controversy of 2018, my feeling is: I do not care, not even a little. I’m sorry that it takes someone like Trump to break the spell of silence the Left is forever weaving around us. I wish a man like Ronald Reagan would come along and accomplish the same thing with more wit and grace. But that was another culture. History deals the cards it deals; we just play them. Trump is what we’ve got. For all the bad language, for all the loose talk, I would rather hear a man speak as a man without fear of the Nurse Ratcheds in the press and the academy than have him neutered and gagged by a system of good manners that has been misused as a form of oppression. Better impoliteness than silence. Better crudeness than lies.

Unfortunately, none of these truths will ever matter to a mob of shameless #NeverTrump grifters able to profit from being the elitist media’s most useful of idiots.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.