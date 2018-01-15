NRCC Raised a Record $85 Million Ahead of Contentious 2018 Midterm Elections

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) set a record $85 million in fundraising ahead of a contentious 2018 midterm election.

The NRCC said that its 2017 record was $12.4 million more than its previous “off-year” record during the 2003 election cycle.

The Republican fundraising committee previously raised $66.25 million in 2015.

NRCC chairman, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), explained, “Our goal from day one of the 2018 cycle was to have a strong off-year fundraising performance and we’ve done just that, smashing record after record.”

The NRCC has well over $43.6 million cash on hand, which is more than $13.5 million than 2015.

The 2017 March fundraising dinner featuring President Donald Trump raised a record $30 million.

Breitbart News reported in December that the Republican National Committee (RNC) was projected to raise a record $130 million in 2017, beating any previous RNC off-year fundraising record. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised only $60 million in 2017 and carries more than $2.6 million in debt.

The 2018 midterm elections remain contentious, as Speaker Paul Ryan and Republicans hope to maintain their majority in the House and the Senate. Axios’ Mike Allen reported that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is now considered to be a lock for speaker of the House in 2019, as many expect the Democrats to sweep the 2018 midterm elections.

However, Stivers argues that House Republicans will enter the 2018 midterm election in great shape, thanks to their fundraising efforts.

“We now head into 2018 in great shape thanks to the tremendous work done by Speaker Ryan, House leadership and members, and our finance team,” Stivers argued.