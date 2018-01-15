President Donald Trump: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a ‘Great American Hero’

President Donald Trump recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, urging Americans to remember and celebrate his legacy.

“I ask every citizen to join me in remembering this great American hero and to carry on his legacy of justice, equality, and freedom,” Trump said in a video address.

"Dr. King's dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It's the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind." pic.twitter.com/tyUZGTecDY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2018

Trump reminded Americans the importance of King’s legacy and the importance of the holiday, noting that although he was assassinated, his dream lived on.

“On this cherished day, we honor the memory of Rev. King and we rededicate ourselves to a glorious future where every American from every walk of life, can live free from fear, liberated from hatred, and uplifted by boundless love for their fellow citizens,” he said.

He restated King’s dream that Americans should not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

“Dr. King’s dream is our dream. It is the American Dream,” Trump said. “It’s the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind. It is the dream of a world where people are judged by who they are, not how they look or where they come from.”